You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Christmas Wishes with Child and Family Services

Sunday Journal – Christmas Wishes with Child and Family Services

December 3, 2021

Child and Family Services’ (CFS) mission is to provide mental health support for those in need, an effort Program Director for Therapeutic Mentoring Services Nora Kent and Clinical Supervisor for the Mental Health Outpatient Services Al Roberti has been highlighted as the COVID pandemic continues. Every year, CFS also strives to help those in need through holiday donation efforts with local organizations, including Christmas Wishes.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 