Child and Family Services’ (CFS) mission is to provide mental health support for those in need, an effort Program Director for Therapeutic Mentoring Services Nora Kent and Clinical Supervisor for the Mental Health Outpatient Services Al Roberti has been highlighted as the COVID pandemic continues. Every year, CFS also strives to help those in need through holiday donation efforts with local organizations, including Christmas Wishes.
Sunday Journal – Christmas Wishes with Child and Family Services
December 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
