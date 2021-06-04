Between a renewed interest in outdoor activities after the COVID pandemic, and the return of some Cicada populations in parts of the country, the summer is gearing up to be a bug-filled one. Barnstable County Entomologist Larry Dapsis talks with us about Cicadas on Cape Cod, as well as how to stay safe as tick season booms.
Sunday Journal – Cicadas with Barnstable Entomologist Larry Dapsis
June 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
