Jack Yunits, Jr. is stepping down from the position of Barnstable County Administrator and joins Sunday Journal to look back on his time in the role. From deficits to climate change, he discusses what challenges he and his team faced as well as his accomplishments. He also discusses the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and what the County has done to meet the challenge.
Sunday Journal – County Administrator Jack Yunits Jr.
February 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
