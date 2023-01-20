Dr. John Hostetter, a cardiologist at the Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center in Falmouth, was welcomed onto Sunday Journal this week. He spoke about heart health in relation to the coronavirus. Dr. Hostetter overview potential risks and symptoms, while also providing tips for residents trying to maintain healthy heart habits amid the pandemic.
Sunday Journal – COVID Heart Health
January 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
