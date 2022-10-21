You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cranberry Harvest Strong Despite Drought

Sunday Journal – Cranberry Harvest Strong Despite Drought

October 21, 2022

Despite ongoing drought conditions across the Cape Cod region and beyond, cranberry growers say they do not expect any shortage in crop this year. Cape Cod Cranberry Growers Association Executive Director Brian Wick joins Sunday Journal to say that yields will be as expected, though the higher-than-average heat and low precipitation this summer is a challenge more common as the effects of climate change are felt.

