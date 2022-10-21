Despite ongoing drought conditions across the Cape Cod region and beyond, cranberry growers say they do not expect any shortage in crop this year. Cape Cod Cranberry Growers Association Executive Director Brian Wick joins Sunday Journal to say that yields will be as expected, though the higher-than-average heat and low precipitation this summer is a challenge more common as the effects of climate change are felt.
Sunday Journal – Cranberry Harvest Strong Despite Drought
October 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cranberry Harvest Strong Despite Drought
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidate for Massachusetts 9th Congressional District Representative Bill Keating
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidate for Massachusetts 9th Congressional District Representative Jesse Brown
- Yarmouth Officials Expect Route 6A Delays Through May
- Orleans Voters Approve HVAC Upgrades for School
- FEMA Awards $33M to State for COVID Costs
- Outer Cape Towns Get Coastal Resiliency Funding
- Trash Bash Returns with New Matching Donor
- Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker
- Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Proposed Taxi Rate Hike
- Holiday Mail Deadlines for Service Members Announced
- Mashpee Voters Approve Water Quality Articles, Postpone Boat Ban
- Road Work on East Bay Road in Osterville