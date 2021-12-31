You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Dennis Police Department on Mental Health Services

Sunday Journal – Dennis Police Department on Mental Health Services

December 31, 2021

Efforts are being made across Massachusetts to ensure that police departments have the proper resources to address situations related to mental health. Lt. Peter Benson, Sgt. Ryan Carr, and Officer Brandon Whiting of the Dennis Police Department joined us this week on Sunday Journal to discuss their Mental Health Task Force program and what it will be providing to the local community.

