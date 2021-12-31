Efforts are being made across Massachusetts to ensure that police departments have the proper resources to address situations related to mental health. Lt. Peter Benson, Sgt. Ryan Carr, and Officer Brandon Whiting of the Dennis Police Department joined us this week on Sunday Journal to discuss their Mental Health Task Force program and what it will be providing to the local community.
Sunday Journal – Dennis Police Department on Mental Health Services
December 31, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
