Cape Cod is well known for its beaches and summertime fun, though it also boasts a rich human history as well, according to Historian with the Cape Cod National Seashore Bill Burke. He joins Sunday Journal this week to highlight some of the ways the park service preserves history and makes it available to the public.
Sunday Journal – Digging Deep into Archaeology on Cape Cod
February 11, 2022
