You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Digging Deep into Archaeology on Cape Cod

Sunday Journal – Digging Deep into Archaeology on Cape Cod

February 11, 2022

Cape Cod is well known for its beaches and summertime fun, though it also boasts a rich human history as well, according to Historian with the Cape Cod National Seashore Bill Burke. He joins Sunday Journal this week to highlight some of the ways the park service preserves history and makes it available to the public.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 