We were pleased to welcome Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center Brian Baumgaertel. Brian spoke about what the center, a part of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, provides when it comes to research and public safety efforts, as well as what steps are being taken to protect local water sources.
Sunday Journal – Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center Brian Baumgaertel
October 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center Brian Baumgaertel
- Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness: Mammograms with Dr. Stamatia Destounis
- Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee
- Mayflower Wind Marathon Weekend Cancelled
- High Winds Dislodge Harwich Church Bell
- Amid Power Outages, MEMA Issues Generator Safety Tips
- Eversource Estimates Power Restoration by Saturday Night
- Barnstable County Wrestles with Post-Storm Cleanup and Power Restoration
- Baker: Post-Storm, Think of Others at the Gas Pump
- Baker Recognizes Cape Schools for Cyber Defense
- Provincetown Museum Commemorating Pilgrim Landing
- Dennis Reschedules Special Town Meeting
- Eversource: More Damage Assessment Necessary Before Power Restoration