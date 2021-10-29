You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center Brian Baumgaertel

Sunday Journal – Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center Brian Baumgaertel

October 29, 2021

We were pleased to welcome Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center Brian Baumgaertel. Brian spoke about what the center, a part of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, provides when it comes to research and public safety efforts, as well as what steps are being taken to protect local water sources.

