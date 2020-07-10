You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Cares for the Troops

Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Cares for the Troops

July 10, 2020

Michelle DeSilva with Cape Cod Cares for the Troops joins us to discuss what her organization has been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they’re adapting to the new normal.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 