Amanda Converse with Love, Live, Local joins us to talk about the Cape Cod Resilience Fund and how it’s helping the community, along with fund recipients Laurel Galvin with the Northside Nursery School in Yarmouth Port and Kyra Travis with Changing Tides Consignment Boutique in Chatham.
Sunday Journal Discussion with Amanda Converse on the Cape Cod Resilience Fund
September 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
