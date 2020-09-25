You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Discussion with Amanda Converse on the Cape Cod Resilience Fund

Sunday Journal Discussion with Amanda Converse on the Cape Cod Resilience Fund

September 25, 2020

Amanda Converse with Love, Live, Local joins us to talk about the Cape Cod Resilience Fund and how it’s helping the community, along with fund recipients Laurel Galvin with the Northside Nursery School in Yarmouth Port and Kyra Travis with Changing Tides Consignment Boutique in Chatham.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 