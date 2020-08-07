You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Discussion with Aquaflex

Sunday Journal Discussion with Aquaflex

August 7, 2020

Osterville resident and Aquaflex founder Scott Smith joins the program to talk about how he has created and developed a number of products that help during the COVID-19 pandemic and what the public should look out for when they’re using sanitizers and disinfectants.

