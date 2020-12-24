David Surow, the founder of “How Heart of Wellness” on Cape Cod joins us to talk about the four agreements and how they apply to New Year’s Resolutions. They specialize in self-care programs and personal development for educators, front-line works and communities.
Sunday Journal Discussion with “How Heart of Wellness”
December 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
