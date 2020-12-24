You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Discussion with “How Heart of Wellness”

Sunday Journal Discussion with “How Heart of Wellness”

December 24, 2020

David Surow, the founder of “How Heart of Wellness” on Cape Cod joins us to talk about the four agreements and how they apply to New Year’s Resolutions. They specialize in self-care programs and personal development for educators, front-line works and communities.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 