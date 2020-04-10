You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Discussion with Larry Dapsis on Staying Safe with Ticks

Sunday Journal Discussion with Larry Dapsis on Staying Safe with Ticks

April 10, 2020

As many Cape Codders spend time outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still the threat of ticks and tick-borne illnesses. Barnstable County Entomologist Larry Dapsis joins us to talk more about how you can stay safe while still enjoying nature.

