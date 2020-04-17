Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr joins us to discuss the work he’s doing as a member of the State Senate’s COVID-19 Working Group and how he and his staff are working aggressively to do everything they can to meet the needs of Cape and Islands residents during the pandemic.
Sunday Journal Discussion with Senator Julian Cyr
April 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
