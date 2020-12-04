You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Discussion with the Hyannis Main Street B.I.D.

Sunday Journal Discussion with the Hyannis Main Street B.I.D.

December 4, 2020

We’re talking today with Elizabeth Wurfbain, the Executive Director of the Hyannis Main Street Business Improve District (B.I.D.).  She explains the purpose and importance of the B.I.D. in supporting and helping to market the many businesses along Main Street in Hyannis, and why during the pandemic, it’s important that we shop locally.

