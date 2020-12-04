We’re talking today with Elizabeth Wurfbain, the Executive Director of the Hyannis Main Street Business Improve District (B.I.D.). She explains the purpose and importance of the B.I.D. in supporting and helping to market the many businesses along Main Street in Hyannis, and why during the pandemic, it’s important that we shop locally.
Sunday Journal Discussion with the Hyannis Main Street B.I.D.
December 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Hyannis Main Street B.I.D.
- Residents Urged to Shop Local for Holidays
- Hyannis Village Holiday Stroll Postponed Due to Weather
- FEMA Praises Wampanoag Nation’s Virus Response
- December Blood Drives Announced by Cape Cod Healthcare
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Updates on Expanding COVID Testing
- Cape Symphony Postpones Simple Gifts Concert
- Hyannis Fire Department to Perform Flaring on Friday
- Vineyard Wind Pairs with GE for Delayed Energy Project
- Fed Reports Slowing U.S. Economic Activity Due to Virus Surge
- Biden, Top Democrats Swing Behind Bipartisan Virus Aid Bill
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Highlights COVID Safety Precautions
- Study Investigates Possible Cape Cod Commuter Rail Service