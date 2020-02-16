You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Discussion with the K9 Relief Fund

Sunday Journal Discussion with the K9 Relief Fund

February 16, 2020

Joe Ambrosini with the Cape & Islands K9 Relief Fund will be in studio this weekend to talk about their annual fundraiser coming up this month in Yarmouth…

