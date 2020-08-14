You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Discussion with U.S. Biosolutions

Sunday Journal Discussion with U.S. Biosolutions

August 14, 2020

Cape Cod Resident Scott Smith is back on the program to talk about his initiative to clean toxic algae blooms and cyanobacteria in lakes and ponds with new technology that he’s created with U.S. BioSolutions.

