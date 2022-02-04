You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe Reviews Time in Office

Sunday Journal – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe Reviews Time in Office

February 4, 2022

District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that he would not seek a sixth term after nearly 20 years in office. He joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about his time fighting the opioid epidemic, some of the highlights of his career, and what he hopes for the next District Attorney.

