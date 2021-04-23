You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Dr. Bill Agel With Cape Cod Healthcare

Sunday Journal – Dr. Bill Agel With Cape Cod Healthcare

April 23, 2021

This week on Sunday Journal, we are joined by Dr. Bill Agel, Chief Medical Officer at Cape Cod Healthcare. He discusses how patients should still seek medical attention and treatment even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what steps Cape Cod Healthcare is takin to ensure their safety.

