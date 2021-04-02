Dr. Munir Ahmed with Community Health Center of Cape Cod joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss a new program, SmartExam, which will be rolled out over the coming weeks. He outlined how this system will make telehealth across the region easier for residents, and also discussed other developments occurring at Community Health Center of Cape Cod.
Sunday Journal – Dr. Munir Ahmed With Community Health Center Of Cape Cod
April 2, 2021
