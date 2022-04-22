In recognition of Earth Day, the Eastham Conservation Foundation organized its third annual cleanup of trash at Eastham’s Great Marsh. Foundation resident Henry Lind discusses the importance of land conservation as plastics and other trash continue to threaten the environment and community.
Sunday Journal – Eastham Conservation Foundation’s Earth Day Cleanup
April 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
