Sunday Journal – Eastham Conservation Foundation’s Earth Day Cleanup

April 22, 2022

In recognition of Earth Day, the Eastham Conservation Foundation organized its third annual cleanup of trash at Eastham’s Great Marsh. Foundation resident Henry Lind discusses the importance of land conservation as plastics and other trash continue to threaten the environment and community.

