With the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities moving to the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, Eversource Spokesperson Chris McKinnon joins Sunday Journal to discuss how the company is involved in the state’s effort to get more EV’s on the road and meet goals of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Sunday Journal – Eversource Talks Expanding EV Infrastructure
February 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
