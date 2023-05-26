You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s (NAMI) Cape Cod Branch Jackie Lane

Sunday Journal – Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s (NAMI) Cape Cod Branch Jackie Lane

May 26, 2023

We were pleased to be joined on the program this week by Jackie Lane, the Executive Director of NAMI Cape Cod. As Mental Health Awareness Month concludes, Jackie outlined important issues and initiatives being taken locally, including addressing challenges young people face in the fallout of the pandemic and technological advancements, as well as challenges regarding access to vital mental health resources.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 