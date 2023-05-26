We were pleased to be joined on the program this week by Jackie Lane, the Executive Director of NAMI Cape Cod. As Mental Health Awareness Month concludes, Jackie outlined important issues and initiatives being taken locally, including addressing challenges young people face in the fallout of the pandemic and technological advancements, as well as challenges regarding access to vital mental health resources.
Sunday Journal – Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s (NAMI) Cape Cod Branch Jackie Lane
May 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s (NAMI) Cape Cod Branch Jackie Lane
- Declining Housing Sales on Cape Cod Due to Market Inactivity
- New Lower Prices Announced by Cape Light Compact
- CapeFLYER Celebrates 10 Years with $10 Round-Trips
- Figawi Race Sets Sail Saturday
- Cape Cod Towns to Hold Ceremonies, Close Offices for Memorial Day
- Trump, DeSantis Rivalry Intensifies as Florida Governor Enters 2024 Presidential Race
- Recent Shark Attacks Worry U.S. Beach-Goers, Yet Experts Say They’re Very Rare
- Overnight Ocean Street Detours in Hyannis Begin May 30
- Barnstable County Highlights Mental Health Awareness for Youths
- Officials Urge Grilling Safety as Memorial Day Approaches
- Mass Department of Transportation Gets Reimbursement for Covid Precaution Costs
- Mass. to Compete for Federal Clean Energy Grants