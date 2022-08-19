You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Falmouth Road Race with Jennifer Edwards

Sunday Journal – Falmouth Road Race with Jennifer Edwards

August 19, 2022

The Asics Falmouth Road Race kicks off this weekend for its 50th iteration. Executive Director of Falmouth Road Race Inc. Jennifer Edwards joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about special celebrations for the event’s anniversary, what runners and residents can expect, and handling this year’s reduced cap on total runners.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 