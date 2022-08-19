The Asics Falmouth Road Race kicks off this weekend for its 50th iteration. Executive Director of Falmouth Road Race Inc. Jennifer Edwards joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about special celebrations for the event’s anniversary, what runners and residents can expect, and handling this year’s reduced cap on total runners.
Sunday Journal – Falmouth Road Race with Jennifer Edwards
August 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Antique Cars, Fireworks and Summer Business with Lois André
- Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
- Sunday Journal – Falmouth Road Race with Jennifer Edwards
- Cyanobacteria Reported at Multiple Barnstable Ponds
- Barnstable Hosts 55+ Community Safety Day
- Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday
- Falmouth Road Race Running Strong for 50 Years
- Harwich Announces Early Voting Hours Ahead of State Primary
- CDC Director Announces Shake-Up, Citing COVID Mistakes
- Wellfleet’s Cultural District Renews Designation
- Barnstable PD’s “Stuff a Cruiser” School Supply Event is Friday
- Wellfleet Accepts $50M for Herring River Restoration
- Mass. Joins Settlement with Opioid Maker Endo