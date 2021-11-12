You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Family Table Collaborative Showcasing Café and Maker’s Market

Sunday Journal – Family Table Collaborative Showcasing Café and Maker’s Market

November 12, 2021

The Family Table Collaborative, a nonprofit started during the coronavirus pandemic to help boost nutritional security, will host a sneak preview of its new Café and Local Maker’s Market Sunday, November 14 from 11 am to 4 pm. Co-Founder and Co-Director Jeni Wheeler joins Sunday Journal to outline their mission and the event, including the ribbon cutting and live music by JT and Angel.

