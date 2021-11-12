The Family Table Collaborative, a nonprofit started during the coronavirus pandemic to help boost nutritional security, will host a sneak preview of its new Café and Local Maker’s Market Sunday, November 14 from 11 am to 4 pm. Co-Founder and Co-Director Jeni Wheeler joins Sunday Journal to outline their mission and the event, including the ribbon cutting and live music by JT and Angel.
Sunday Journal – Family Table Collaborative Showcasing Café and Maker’s Market
November 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Family Table Collaborative Showcasing Café and Maker’s Market
- Sunday Journal – Recognizing Hearing Loss with Michael Andreozzi
- Sunday Journal – Hyannis Small Business COVID Recovery Boost with Amanda Converse
- Bill Would Guarantee Annual Mental Health Wellness Exams
- Some Communities Across U.S. Consider ‘Managed Retreat’ from Climate Change
- New Technology Tracks Turtles Long-Term After Rescue
- Sandwich Road Work Taking Place Saturday
- No Weekend Car Inspections as RMV Conducts Update
- Barnstable County Approves COVID Vaccine Mandate for Employees
- AAA Forecasts Thanksgiving Travel Close to Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Nero’s Bill Approved by State Senate, Passed to House
- Duffy Health Center Expands Services for Substance Use Disorder
- Local Banks Named Top Banks to Work For Nationwide