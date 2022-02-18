The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is planning several events at its Shark Center over the course of February school vacation. Between talks on hammerheads and a new ASL interpreter, the center ready to welcome everyone who wants to learn more about the marine life off the Cape’s coastline, says Marianne Walsh, education director with the conservancy.
Sunday Journal – February Vacation with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
February 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
