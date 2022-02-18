You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – February Vacation with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Sunday Journal – February Vacation with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

February 18, 2022

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is planning several events at its Shark Center over the course of February school vacation. Between talks on hammerheads and a new ASL interpreter, the center ready to welcome everyone who wants to learn more about the marine life off the Cape’s coastline, says Marianne Walsh, education director with the conservancy.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 