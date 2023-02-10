You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – First Weeks as Sheriff with Donna Buckley

Sunday Journal – First Weeks as Sheriff with Donna Buckley

February 10, 2023

Barnstable County’s new Sheriff, Donna Buckley, joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss her first month in the role. With ending the county’s agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), getting the department’s boat out of the water, and looking to jumpstart new positions for inmate services, she says that there has been a lot on her plate but she’s eager for more.

