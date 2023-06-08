You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Friends of Nobska Light

Sunday Journal – Friends of Nobska Light

June 8, 2023

A federal program was recently announced, advising that a number of lighthouses across the country—-including Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth—-are being given up for free. President and CEO of the nonprofit Friends of Nobska Light Kathleen Walrath joined the program this week to explain the application process between the organization and town officials in order to preserve this historic site.

