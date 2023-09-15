You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Great Day at the Gateway, Going Electric with Katie Servis

Sunday Journal – Great Day at the Gateway, Going Electric with Katie Servis

September 15, 2023

“Great Day at the Gateway” will celebrate the military as part of the Cape Cod Gateway Airport’s ongoing mission to celebrate the local community. Airport Manager Katie Servis talks about what events to expect, as well as some of the ongoing upgrade projects happening at the airport, including a runway extension and new smart microgrid for future electric.

