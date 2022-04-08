You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity Providing Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees

Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity Providing Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees

April 8, 2022

As the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces continues, Habitat for Humanity officials outlined some of the ways they are providing shelter for refugees fleeing the violence and how local donations are making a difference. Habitat International’s Vice President for Europe and the Middle East Rick Hathaway joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss his first-hand experience helping those in Ukraine.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 