As the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces continues, Habitat for Humanity officials outlined some of the ways they are providing shelter for refugees fleeing the violence and how local donations are making a difference. Habitat International’s Vice President for Europe and the Middle East Rick Hathaway joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss his first-hand experience helping those in Ukraine.
Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity Providing Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees
April 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
