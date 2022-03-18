You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity

Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity

March 18, 2022

Affordable and accessible housing is something that plenty of organizations within the Cape and Islands region have tried to address, and Habitat for Humanity is no exception. Volunteer and Community Relations Manager Tara Cronin and Director of Construction Bob Ryley joined the program this week to talk about how they’re able to impact the lives of local residents through their entire home building process.

