You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Hadley Luddy With The Homeless Prevention Council

Sunday Journal – Hadley Luddy With The Homeless Prevention Council

May 14, 2021

With the Homeless Prevention Council’s Walk for Home event approaching, CEO of the organization Hadley Luddy discusses some of the opportunities the Council provides for people at risk of homelessness.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 