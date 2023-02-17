We were pleased to welcome Senior Vice President of Health Education and Advocacy with the Alliance for Aging Research Lindsay Clarke onto the program this week. Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day is set for February 22, and Clarke outlined the organization’s ongoing effort to increase awareness of the condition as well as highlight plans to ensure proper heart health.
Sunday Journal – Heart Valve Awareness
February 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Talks Stage Adaption with Neal McDonough of Whitey Bulger’s Capture
- Sunday Journal – Heart Valve Awareness
- Sunday Journal – CCHC Healthcare President and CEO Talks New Hospital Tower, COVID Recovery and More
- Barnstable Seeks Input on Federal Block Grant Plan
- Postal Service, Town Offices to Recognize Presidents Day
- Waters Off New England Had 2nd Warmest Year on Record in ’22
- Health Officials Advocate for Heart Valve Disease Awareness
- Feds Confirm First Official Bobcat Sighting in Wellfleet
- Independence House to Receive Nearly $3.5M From Federal Government
- State Offers $125K for Hyannis Small Business Aid
- Hyannis Marathon to Take Place March 5
- Full Implementation of Nero’s Law Delayed to 2024
- Falmouth Facing Shortage of Police Officers as Summer Looms