Sunday Journal – Heart Valve Awareness

Sunday Journal – Heart Valve Awareness

February 17, 2023

We were pleased to welcome Senior Vice President of Health Education and Advocacy with the Alliance for Aging Research Lindsay Clarke onto the program this week. Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day is set for February 22, and Clarke outlined the organization’s ongoing effort to increase awareness of the condition as well as highlight plans to ensure proper heart health.

