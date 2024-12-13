You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Helping the Cape’s Food Insecure this Holiday Season at the Family Pantry

December 13, 2024

Volunteers and donations are wanted for the Family Pantry of Cape Cod as the organization enters its busiest time of the year. Executive Director Christine Menard says holidays can come with many stresses for families struggling to make ends meet already, but they are offering help. She says that economic inflation has hit families on Cape hard, especially as the slow off-season begins. She added that they are also seeing upticks in use as they help work with those families impacted by the fire that significantly damaged the Brazilian Resource Center recently.

