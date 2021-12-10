The holidays are in full swing in Sandwich, with several festive events planned with a bend towards fun for the whole family. Sandwich Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Denise Dever talks what’s in store, as well as how local entrepreneurs have banded together to weather COVID and stay prepared for anything 2022 may have in store.
Sunday Journal – Holidays in Sandwich with Chamber Executive Director Denise Dever
December 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
