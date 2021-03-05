Ryan Castle, Chief Executive Officer for the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors, joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the ongoing housing crisis in the Cape and Islands region, how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated it and what municipalities need to do to help alleviate housing insecurity.
Sunday Journal – Housing Crisis
March 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
