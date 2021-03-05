You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Housing Crisis

Sunday Journal – Housing Crisis

March 5, 2021

Ryan Castle, Chief Executive Officer for the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors, joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the ongoing housing crisis in the Cape and Islands region, how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated it and what municipalities need to do to help alleviate housing insecurity.

