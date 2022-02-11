You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Hyannis PFAS Study Investigates Long Term Health Risks

February 11, 2022

To learn more about the lingering health risks of PFAS exposure, researchers with the Silent Spring Institute are recruiting volunteers who lived in Hyannis when the village detected higher levels of the chemical. Dr. Laurel Schaider, who is leading the study, joins Sunday journal to outline the investigation as well as highlight some of the known science around the containment.

