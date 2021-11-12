You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Hyannis Small Business COVID Recovery Boost with Amanda Converse

Sunday Journal – Hyannis Small Business COVID Recovery Boost with Amanda Converse

November 12, 2021

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has rattled much of the nation’s economy, but local businesses on Hyannis main street will soon be getting a recovery boost in the form of grants as well as one-one-one technical assistance. Amanda Converse, CEO of Love Live Local—which will administer the program—outlines how the effort provides direct assistance to small businesses looking to improve.

