The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has rattled much of the nation’s economy, but local businesses on Hyannis main street will soon be getting a recovery boost in the form of grants as well as one-one-one technical assistance. Amanda Converse, CEO of Love Live Local—which will administer the program—outlines how the effort provides direct assistance to small businesses looking to improve.
Sunday Journal – Hyannis Small Business COVID Recovery Boost with Amanda Converse
November 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Family Table Collaborative Showcasing Café and Maker’s Market
- Sunday Journal – Recognizing Hearing Loss with Michael Andreozzi
- Sunday Journal – Hyannis Small Business COVID Recovery Boost with Amanda Converse
- Bill Would Guarantee Annual Mental Health Wellness Exams
- Some Communities Across U.S. Consider ‘Managed Retreat’ from Climate Change
- New Technology Tracks Turtles Long-Term After Rescue
- Sandwich Road Work Taking Place Saturday
- No Weekend Car Inspections as RMV Conducts Update
- Barnstable County Approves COVID Vaccine Mandate for Employees
- AAA Forecasts Thanksgiving Travel Close to Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Nero’s Bill Approved by State Senate, Passed to House
- Duffy Health Center Expands Services for Substance Use Disorder
- Local Banks Named Top Banks to Work For Nationwide