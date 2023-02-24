You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sunday Journal – Independence House’s Federal Grant

February 24, 2023

The federal government recently provided Independence House, a local organization that offers vital resources for those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, with close to $3.5 million. Executive Director Lysetta Hurge-Putnam joined Sunday Journal this weekend to discuss how that grant will be put to use as Independence House continues to serve the Cape and Islands.

