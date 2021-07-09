You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Jim Fay with the Brewster Flats Foundation

Sunday Journal – Jim Fay with the Brewster Flats Foundation

July 9, 2021

Jim Fay, Co-Founder and President for the newly formed Brewster Flats Foundation, joins us to discuss how his nonprofit aims to restore camp services to the old Cape Cod Sea Camps property, which shut down last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a new partnership and community support, Fay said they are closer to making a bid for the property, and could return camp services to the area as soon as next year.

