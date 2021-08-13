Director of Broadcasting for the Cape Cod Baseball League John Garner returns to the program this week following the conclusion of the 2021 season. John spoke about the thrilling conclusion to the campaign, lessons learned over the course of an unprecedented year, and what Cape League players fans can look out for in the future.
Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League
August 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
