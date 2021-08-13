You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League

Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League

August 13, 2021

Director of Broadcasting for the Cape Cod Baseball League John Garner returns to the program this week following the conclusion of the 2021 season. John spoke about the thrilling conclusion to the campaign, lessons learned over the course of an unprecedented year, and what Cape League players fans can look out for in the future.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 