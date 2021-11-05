Over seventy years ago, conflict erupted over who would control the Korean peninsula. It stoked tensions that still exist today. We are spending time with veterans from the Korean War, who have agreed to share their stories with us today. Their memories are at times vivid, heartbreaking, earnest and at times violent. Some of these stories discuss events that took place in battle and can be graphic.
Sunday Journal – Korean War Veteran Roy Thomas US Army
November 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
