Sunday Journal – “Last of the Right Whales” Documentary with Dr. Stormy Mayo

Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo with the Center for Coastal Studies was kind enough to join the program this week. He spoke about his involvement with a new documentary, “The Last of the Right Whales,” and dove into the current state of the endangered North Atlantic right whale. He discussed challenges regarding the species, their current outlook given risks they face, and hope for their future. There will be a showing of the film on July 12 at Provincetown’s Waters Edge Cinema.