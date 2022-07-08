You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – “Last of the Right Whales” Documentary with Dr. Stormy Mayo

Sunday Journal – “Last of the Right Whales” Documentary with Dr. Stormy Mayo

July 8, 2022

Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo with the Center for Coastal Studies was kind enough to join the program this week. He spoke about his involvement with a new documentary, “The Last of the Right Whales,” and dove into the current state of the endangered North Atlantic right whale. He discussed challenges regarding the species, their current outlook given risks they face, and hope for their future. There will be a showing of the film on July 12 at Provincetown’s Waters Edge Cinema.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 