Sunday Journal – Lawrence Haas and How War Shaped Kennedy

Sunday Journal – Lawrence Haas and How War Shaped Kennedy

July 9, 2021

Author and former White House official Lawrence Haas joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss John F. Kennedy and how his military service shaped him — a topic Haas will focus on during a presentation he will give on July 15 in partnership with the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center and Kennedy Museum in Hyannis.

