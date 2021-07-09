Author and former White House official Lawrence Haas joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss John F. Kennedy and how his military service shaped him — a topic Haas will focus on during a presentation he will give on July 15 in partnership with the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center and Kennedy Museum in Hyannis.
Sunday Journal – Lawrence Haas and How War Shaped Kennedy
July 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
