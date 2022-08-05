You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb

Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb

August 5, 2022

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his recent departure from the Mashpee Select Board, as well as recent nomination to the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel as the decommissioning of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station continues. He also highlights other efforts by APCC to protect the region’s water quality as cyanobacteria blooms continue across the Cape.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 