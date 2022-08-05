Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his recent departure from the Mashpee Select Board, as well as recent nomination to the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel as the decommissioning of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station continues. He also highlights other efforts by APCC to protect the region’s water quality as cyanobacteria blooms continue across the Cape.
Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb
August 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Lt. Governor Hopeful Kim Driscoll Talks Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb
- Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge with Founder Billy Starr
- Even Simple Exercise May Help Aging Brain, Study Hints
- Pan-Mass Challenge Kicks Off Saturday
- State Officials Confirm 42 New Cases of Monkeypox
- Take Care Campaign Aims to Keep the Cape Clean
- Right Whales Finding New Habitats as Numbers Continue Decline
- Dan Higgins Endorsed by Dennis Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney
- VP Harris Talks Reproductive Rights During Trip to Mass.
- Avangrid to Oversee Vineyard Wind 1
- US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
- Lt. Gov. Candidate Kim Driscoll On Cape Thursday