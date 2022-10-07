You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Local Concert Raising Money for Ukraine

October 7, 2022

The local “Giving With Your Hearts” concert by musicians from across the region will raise funds and awareness for the people of Ukraine on Sunday, October 9 at 3 pm. Organizer Donna Murphy, music director and organist at West Parish of West Barnstable, discusses the musicians who will perform, as well as how the power of music can be used to make a difference in people’s lives.

