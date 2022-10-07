The local “Giving With Your Hearts” concert by musicians from across the region will raise funds and awareness for the people of Ukraine on Sunday, October 9 at 3 pm. Organizer Donna Murphy, music director and organist at West Parish of West Barnstable, discusses the musicians who will perform, as well as how the power of music can be used to make a difference in people’s lives.
Sunday Journal – Local Concert Raising Money for Ukraine
October 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
