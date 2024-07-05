Sunday Journal – Local Leaders Urge Broadband Stress-Test this Summer and Doug Brown Talks Gulf of Maine Offshore Wind Concerns

OpenCape’s Steve Johnston and Love Live Local’s Amanda Converse join Sunday Journal to talk about an initiative to get residents and businesses to stress test their internet speeds this summer so they can collect data for federal grants. They say many are underserved and the Cape is in dire need of expanded broadband.

In addition, Falmouth select board member Doug Brown joins to talk about offshore wind development taking place just 30 miles off the Outer Cape. 15 leases are being target for the area and he and other Cape leaders have urged federal officials to extend comment periods on it, as well as plan outreach events here on Cape Cod for residents to make themselves heard.