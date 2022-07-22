We were pleased to welcome Amanda Converse, co-founder and CEO of Love Live Local, back onto the program. The organization’s Love Local Fest is back for another season in Hyannis. Amanda spoke about the event and how it aims to bring the community together, and she also provided a snapshot of the local business landscape as the summer season continues.
Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest
July 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Fishing for the Mission 22
- Sunday Journal – CARE for the Cape and Islands
- Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest
- Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival
- Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Sandwich
- Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Compromise Climate Change Bill
- Judge Dismisses Conservation Law Foundation’s Lawsuit Against Barnstable
- Cyanobacteria Prompts Dennis Beach Closures
- Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $630 Million
- Cape League All-Star Game in Wareham is Saturday
- Fall Start Expected for Barnstable Sewer Expansion Work
- Local Businesses Meet Busy Season Head On
- Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, has ‘Very Mild Symptoms’