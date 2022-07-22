You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest

Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest

July 22, 2022

We were pleased to welcome Amanda Converse, co-founder and CEO of Love Live Local, back onto the program. The organization’s Love Local Fest is back for another season in Hyannis. Amanda spoke about the event and how it aims to bring the community together, and she also provided a snapshot of the local business landscape as the summer season continues.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 