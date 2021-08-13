A new effort in Wellfleet is looking to recycle a kind of waste likely not considered by most: oyster shells. Lucas Baybutt of the Massachusetts Oyster Project joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss how his program is collecting the shells to help grow new oysters as well as help protect the Cape’s coastline.
Sunday Journal – Lucas Baybutt with the Massachusetts Oyster Project
August 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
