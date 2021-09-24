You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Marianne Walsh with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Sunday Journal – Marianne Walsh with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

September 24, 2021

As the summer has wrapped up, Marianne Walsh with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy joined the program to review the season that was. Marianne also discussed future upgrades coming to the Conservancy’s programs and operations, along with upcoming projects being undertaken.

