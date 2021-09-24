As the summer has wrapped up, Marianne Walsh with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy joined the program to review the season that was. Marianne also discussed future upgrades coming to the Conservancy’s programs and operations, along with upcoming projects being undertaken.
Sunday Journal – Marianne Walsh with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
September 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
